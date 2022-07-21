Italy's PM Draghi Likely To Confirm Resignation As 3 Parties Pull Out From Confidence Vote

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi is expected to confirm his resignation after three key parties from his broad coalition boycotted the confidence vote on Wednesday which virtually doomed any prospects for his unity government. Amid political tensions in the European nation, Draghi won the confidence vote by 95-38 in the 315-member Senate as lawmakers did not respond to the roll call in droves.

Just last week, Draghi, who has served as the European Central Bank chief, told the senate that the survival of his unity government was dependent on “rebuilding the pact of trust” and spirit of cooperation of its early months, as per The Guardian report. The Italian PM had even offered his resignation last week after a key part of the coalition, the Five Star Movement (M5S), rejected a vote on a €26bn cost of living package.

However, Draghi’s resignation was dismissed by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella, who instead directed the PM to address the parliament in an attempt to avert what could be the collapse of the country’s third government in three years. Mattarella’s move widened the rifts between the squabbling parties of the broad coalition. It also prompted Matteo Salvini’s far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia to demand a new Draghi government without M5S.

Remarkably, as per the report, Draghi has reiterated that he would not lead a government without M5S but has also stated that he would not accept any ultimatums.

Why did the three key parties pull out from the confidence vote?

On Wednesday, the League and Forza Italia had reportedly said that they were “surprised” with Draghi announcing his government’s future would be decided by a confidence vote on a resolution which was proposed by the centrist senator, Pier Ferdinando Casini. It called for the approval of the Italian PM’s conditions.

The League and Forza Italia, followed by M5S, said that they would not be present for the vote. M5S senator Mariolina Castellone reportedly said, “Over the past 18 months all of our measures have been dismantled…Let’s remove the inconvenience”. Now, even though Draghi won the majority in Wednesday’s confidence vote, he is likely to confirm his resignation.

Image: AP