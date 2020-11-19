Jaish-e-Mohammed Warns French President Emmanuel Macron, Calls Him 'blasphemer'

As the unrest budding from France’s handling of terror attacks and remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron continues to intensify, he has now been warned by a United Nations (UN) designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Several media reports have cited an unsigned article on the website of the extremist group’s online journal Al Qalam that referred to Macron as “blasphemer” and warned other leaders like him that they will be a target of those who are ready “to be sacrificed for the honour of the Prophet”.

As per reports, in the same article titled ‘Muslims: Sacrifice for the Honour of the Prophet’, Jaish said that there will be a day when some other person such as Abdullah Checheni (the Chechen youth who decapitated French history teacher in Paris last month), Mumtaz Qadri (who killed Pakistan politician in 2011), and Ghazi Khalid (who shot dead Tahir Ahmed Naseem n a Pakistan courtroom where he was being tried for alleged blasphemy). The Muslim majority states have been expressing their distress over France’s handling of the ‘terror crisis’ and have even been calling for a ban on French goods.

Macron slams terror attack coverage

French President Emmanuel Macron criticised the coverage of the extremist attacks on the European nation by the American media, according to a New York Times column. Macron reportedly called the NYT correspondent to denounce the English-language coverage of France’s stance on the recent attacks and argued that the reports amount to “legitimizing” violence. The French President told NYT in a column published on November 15 that when the country was attacked five years ago, all nations offered support. However, Macron said several newspapers have targetted the problem as declaring France “racist” and “Islamophobic”.

"So when I see, in that context, several newspapers which I believe are from countries that share our values... when I see them legitimizing this violence, and saying that the heart of the problem is that France is racist and Islamophobic, then I say the founding principles have been lost."

From gruesome stabbing inside a Nice church that killed three, a suspicious package being found inside St martin Church in Metz, the unrest in France roots from the October 16 ‘terror attack’ when an 18-year-old beheaded French history teacher, Samuel Paty for showing Prophet Muhammad’s caricatures to his pupils. While paying tribute to the slain man, the French President had defended the nation’s brand of secularism along with its long-standing tradition of satire. He has vowed to “not give up cartoons” and added, “I am not going to change our laws because they shock elsewhere.”

Image: AP

