Jaishankar Wishes Serbia On National Day, Says Bilateral Ties 'will Continue To Flourish'

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Monday extended greetings to the Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, the entire government and citizens on the occasion of their National Day. Every year, February 15 in Serbia is a national holiday to commemorate the outbreak of the First Serbian Uprising in 1804 that further evolved into the Serbian Revolution against the Ottoman rule. Taking to Twitter, EAM also noted the bilateral relations between India and Serbia that is time-tested” and assured that it will continue to “flourish” in the future.

Extend greetings to FM Nikola Selakovic and the Government & people of Serbia on their National Day. Our strong & time-tested relationship will continue to flourish. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 15, 2021

Apart from Jaishankar, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also extended his greetings to Serbian government on its National Day. Rouhani hoped for the promotion of political, economic and cultural cooperation with the Republic of Serbia. Rouhani wrote, “I hope the bilateral relations would further grow and become stronger in all political, economic and cultural fields considering the two countries’ ample capacities and in light of joint efforts.” In a message to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, Rouhani wished the former health and success and hoped for Serbia’s prosperity.

Google doodle on Serbian National Day

Google also marked Serbia’s National Day 2021 commemorating the First Serbian Uprising which began nearly 216 years ago, It is also known as the first revolution in the Balkan region that further paved the way for the drafting of the First Constitution of the Principality of Serbia that was formally adopted this day in 1835. Serbia’s National Day is also knowns as the Statehood Day and it traditionally begins with a memorial service that is followed by a symbolic wreath-laying in remembrance of the Serbian revolution of 1804. Throughout the multi-day holiday and every day, the tricolour Serbian flag—depicted in today’s Doodle artwork—proudly stands as a symbol of the country’s solidarity.

Credits: Google

