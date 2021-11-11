Kamala Harris Meets French Prez Macron, Stresses For Close Cooperation Amid AUKUS Row

In the latest attempt to mend ties with France following the AUKUS row, United States Vice President Kamala Harris, on Wednesday, met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris and conveyed her appreciation for the relationship and shared values between Paris and Washington.

VP Harris also reinforced US' commitment to continue 'deepening coordination and cooperation' across several global challenges, including in the Indo-Pacific and the Sahel regions. She also discussed defence ties aimed at healing the diplomatic rift between both the nations, Harris' chief spokesperson, Symone Sanders, said in a statement.

Our alliance with France is our oldest–and among our strongest. Today, I met with President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the shared future of our nations. pic.twitter.com/XZozGgEB9S — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 10, 2021

As per German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, President Macron at the meeting stressed that closer cooperation was essential moving forward in the view of a "new era." Highlighting the need to rebuild the strained ties between both nations, President Macron asserted that "our cooperation is absolutely critical for this era." The leaders also discussed the 60-years of US-France partnership in space and noted the benefits derived from it to the people all around the world.

"Vice President Harris and President Macron agreed to establish a US-France Comprehensive Dialogue on Space to enhance civil, commercial, and national security space cooperation," Sanders said in a statement.

The leaders expressed their views on the need for continued cooperation and turn them into concrete actions to create norms around emerging technology. Thanking President Macron for France's contributions to global vaccination efforts, the US VP decided to bilaterally "strengthen preparedness" for potential pandemics. Lastly, she lauded Paris' approach towards combating climate change.

Harris to participate in Paris Peace Forum

Harris began her four-day trip to Paris by visiting Pasteur Institute where she met American and French scientists. Today, she is expected to participate in the Paris Peace Forum and "address rising inequality that exacerbated during the pandemic." She will also attend the meet on Paris Agenda for Technology and Digital Domain to promote security and stability in cyberspace.

The four-day trip comes after diplomatic relations between Washington and Paris hit historic lows as the US engaged in a trilateral security pact with Australia and the UK. The AUKUS pact cost France $65 billion in losses on its defence deal, under which it sold conventional diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

Additionally, France was apprised about the deal just hours ahead of its official announcement. Harris' trip is also expected to bring new developments between the American and French governments after US President Biden, last month, acknowledged that the US had been "clumsy" in handling the issue.

(Image: @VP/Twitter)