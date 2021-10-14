La Palma Volcano Eruption: Sulfur Dioxide Cloud From Spanish Islands Reaches Portugal

A Sulfur dioxide cloud from the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma, has come to Portugal on October 13, according to the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA). "The intrusion of sulfur dioxide is flying above 3000 meters in altitude, not yet affecting the concentrations of this gas on the surface and should remain until October 15," the IPMA said, Xinhua reported. According to atmospheric monitoring from the European Union's earth observation program Copernicus, there is also a significant amount of volcanic ash flowing eastwards due to strong winds, although sulfur dioxide values are below the risk threshold.

According to the IPMA, at 6,000 metres altitude, the maximum concentration of the gas should reach 46 micrograms per kg, which is harmful when inhaled. Hence, Portuguese experts declare that they would continue to constantly monitor the situation's evolution. On September 19, the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted, destroying 656 hectares (6.56 square kilometres) and evacuating more than 6,000 people from the impacted districts, which had 20 earthquakes in the previous hours.

180 tremors detected on La Palma

Earlier on October 9, buildings surrounding the La Palma volcano on the Spanish island were covered by rivers of lava, with flashes of lightning adding to the drama of the red-hot eruption. At least four buildings in the community of Callejon de la Gata were destroyed by the magma. On October 9, there were 37 seismic movements, the greatest of which measured 4.1, according to the Spanish National Geological Institute. More than 800 buildings have been damaged, and 6,000 people have been forced to flee their homes on the island as a result of the eruption. The La Palma volcano's molten lava continues to wreak havoc. The main flow of lava had broken into two paths, each streaming down to the Atlantic Ocean.

Since 10:00 am on October 6, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) has recorded 180 earth tremors in or around the Cumbre Vieja eruption zone; 56 of them have been felt and reported by island residents. When the molten rock from Cumbre Vieja reaches the ocean, it chemically interacts with the saltwater to produce hydrochloric acid at 1,200 degrees Celsius. On October 13, researchers estimated that a plume from the ocean released the equivalent of 43.2 tonnes of poisonous gas into the atmosphere.

(With inputs from Xinhua)

