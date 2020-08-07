Polish MPs Wear Rainbow Outfits To Support LGBTQ+ At Duda's Swearing In Ceremony

In a bold move to show solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community in Poland, the opposition MPs dressed in the colours of the rainbow at the swearing in ceremony of Polish President Andrzej Duda after he was accused of running a campaign with homophobic rhetoric. Ahead of his July vote, Duda had said that individuals belong in the LGBTQ+ spectrum “are not people, it’s an ideology”. Condemning these words, and calling for “welfare of all citizens”, the opposition MP’s even wore the facemasks with the pride flag and posted images on social media platforms.

While the polish President is an ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, the MP’s from the “Left” group have voiced their criticism for Duda. the wore rainbow masks and outfits in the shades of the rainbow and sat in their designated seat while Duda took the oath on August 6 in the Sejm, the lower house of the parliament. The lawmakers even posed for a picture outside the building along with the pride and Polish flags. Take a look:

Credit: @PolaMatysiak/ Twitter

Credit: @PolaMatysiak/ Twitter

Credit: @PolaMatysiak/ Twitter

MPs want to avoid similar situation in next term

According to reports, Left MP Anna Maria Zukowska said that they wanted to remind Duda that Polish constitution assures the equality for all citizens. She also said that they want to avoid a similar situation to arise in his next term as it was during his campaign when he ‘dehumanise’ the people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community and deny them basic human rights. All images of the MPs are causing a stir on social media with most of them lauding for supporting the lawmakers.

LGBTQ+ activist and writer, tom Knish also expressed “major love” for them and posted their image. According to PiS, LGBT rights are a part of an invasive foreign ideology that hurts the values of Poland and its traditional family. During his address after swearing in, Duda pledged to keep the family as the foundation stone of the society ‘as most precious good’.

Major love and respect to the Polish MP’s who co-ordinated their outfits to create a rainbow flag at the swearing in for their homophobic president Andrzej Duda ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆ pic.twitter.com/eTjoUB248c — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) August 6, 2020

