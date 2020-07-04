Paris: Louvre Museum To Reopen On July 6 After Months Of Lockdown Due To COVID-19

World's most visited museum and the home to famous Mona Lisa painting, The Louvre in Paris will be reopening for visitors against after months of lockdown. According to the museum's website, The Louvre will reopen on July 6 and visitors will be required to book a time slot before visiting. Face masks will be compulsory for visitors who are planning to visit the museum from July 6 onwards. The museum said that it will also be applying the safety and social distancing measures recommended by health authorities for public spaces.

"Both staff members and visitors over the age of 11 will be required to wear a mask in the museum. Visitors must bring their own masks. The hydroalcoholic gel will be provided at both entrances to disinfect hands and must be used before entering the building. Social distancing rules and preventive measures must be respected in the museum. Independent tour guides are allowed to bring groups of up to 25 people. However, in order to respect social distancing measures, they will be required to use headsets and a microphone," The Louvre said on its website.

Other measures

Motorcycle helmets, large bags and suitcases will not be allowed inside the museum as the cloakroom will remain closed for sanitary and safety purposes. The museum will be open from 9 am to 6 pm every day, except for Tuesdays and the new timings will remain in place until September 2020, said The Louvre. The bookstore and the catering service will also reopen from July 6 onwards. The Salle des Etats, where the Mona Lisa is housed and displayed inside the museum will have two separate doors for entry and exit, to avoid overcrowding of people. The Louvre was closed since March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak.

