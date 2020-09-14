Macron Hold Talks With Putin, Urges To Shed Light On Navalny's 'attempted Murder'

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to shed light on the “attempted murder” of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The Elysse said in a statement that Macron held a telephonic conversation with Putin and told him to urgently shed light “on the circumstances of this attempted murder and who is responsible."

Macron also told Putin that French laboratory has confirmed Germany's conclusion on Navalny’s poisoning, adding that the attack by Novichok nerve agent is “in contravention of international norms on using chemical weapons.” Macron said that clarification is required from Russia as part of a credible and transparent investigation as he expressed solidarity with Germany over the consequences to be drawn from the situation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesperson Steffen Seibert said that Germany had asked France and Sweden for an “independent review” of the findings which matched the outcome of German military laboratory. The German government said on September 14 that specialist laboratories in France and Sweden have confirmed the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader with the nerve agent Novichok.

“Independently of the ongoing examinations by the OPCW, three laboratories have now confirmed independently of one another the proof of a nerve agent of the Novichok group as the cause of Mr. Navalny’s poisoning,” a government spokesperson said in a statement.

Last week, a German magazine reported that the Soviet-style nerve agent from the Novichok group used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “harder” than previous forms. According to Der Spiegel, Germany’s foreign intelligence service informed in a “secret meeting” that the strength of the toxin indicates the possible involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the case.

Russia seeks access

Russian police continue to seek access to Navalny for questioning after Moscow rubbished Germany’s findings in Kremlin critic’s toxicology report. The Siberian transport police said in a statement that Russia would prepare a request to let its officers and an “expert” shadow German investigators as they probe Navalny’s case.

