Macron Reacts To Truss' 'friend Or Foe' Remark; 'we're Heading Towards Problems If...'

France's President, Emmanuel Macron has responded to UK's Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss' refusal to categorise him as a "friend or foe" during the Conservative leadership hustings on August 25. When asked if Macron, the French president and leader of the UK's closest neighbour, was a "friend or foe," the UK PM frontrunner said, "The jury is out."

Truss further said, "If I become prime minister, I will judge him on deeds, not words."

On the morning of August 26, the French president, in response to the UK foreign secretary's statement, quipped, "the United Kingdom is a friendly nation, regardless of its leaders, sometimes in spite of its leaders." Macron told broadcasters that whoever is chosen and whoever the future leadership in Britain is, France will remain a friend.

Macron told reporters, "If between us as French and British people, we aren't able to say if we're friends or foes - the term isn't neutral - we're heading towards serious problems. So yes, certainly, let me say that the British people, the United Kingdom is a friendly, strong, ally nation, regardless of its leaders, and sometimes in spite of and beyond its leaders, or any potential slip-ups they make when playing to the gallery."

UK-France Ties

Since Brexit, the UK-France relationship has suffered, with the two countries arguing over issues such as fishing and migration. Labour warned that Truss's remark, which could strain relations with France, demonstrated a "terrible and worrying lack of judgement." Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, however, defended Truss' remarks.

On being asked the same question, leadership rival Rishi Sunak responded immediately that President Macron was a "friend." He had previously stated that if he wins the race to succeed Boris Johnson, he intends to reset the UK's relationship with Europe. On the other hand, the outgoing UK PM described President Macron as a "tres bon buddy" of Britain.

Boris Johnson told media on August 26, "I think I've always had very good relations with Emmanuel Macron. Emmanuel Macron est un tres bon buddy de notre pays."

Truss is widely expected to win the leadership election when the results are announced on September 5. Sunak stated on August 25 that he will not leave politics if he is defeated, and insisted that there is still "everything left to play for."

Image: AP