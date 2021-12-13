Malta Set To Become First European Nation To Legalise Cannabis For Personal Use

Malta is expected to become the first country in the European Union (EU) to legalise personal cannabis cultivation and possession. According to The Malta Independent, the Responsible Use of Cannabis Act will allow individuals to legally produce, acquire buds and seeds, and carry up to seven grams of cannabis in public.

However, Cannabis smoking in public will continue to be outlawed. Users may also cultivate four plants at home if they are hidden from public view and have permission to keep up to 50 grams of dried product. Possession of up to 28 grams is punishable by a fine of up to €100, but there is no criminal record. Instead of being arrested for possession, minors under the age of 18 will appear before a panel for justice for the recommendation of a care plan.

Those who smoke cannabis in front of children will face fines ranging from €300 to €500. According to Owen Bonnici, the minister in charge, a vote in favour of the legislation on Tuesday will be followed by the measure being signed by the president. An online petition has been launched requesting the government to reconsider the law before it is implemented.

Italy set for referendum on legalising cannabis use

Italy is also considering holding a referendum on cannabis legalisation, according to media reports. A number of European states have changed their stance in response to the United Nations' decision last December to remove cannabis from a list of pharmaceuticals categorised as potentially addictive and harmful, with little or no therapeutic value.

The move by the EU's smallest member state is expected to spark reform throughout Europe in 2022, while Canada, Mexico, and 18 US states have already passed similar laws. Following the declarations of Switzerland, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands, Germany recently announced the establishment of a legally regulated market.

Boris Johnson's UK administration, on the other hand, has been accused of waging a "war on drugs" in the vein of Richard Nixon after retaining its severe stance on cannabis usage and making criminal consequences for users of class A narcotics a fundamental pillar of its recently unveiled 10-year policy.

