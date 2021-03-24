Man Cooks Bacon And Eggs On Iceland Volcano's Molten Lava; Shares Video

On March 19, 2021, a volcano erupted at the top of Mount Fagradalsfjall in Iceland. Now, a new video has surfaced on social media from the same site in which a resident of Iceland has tried to cook some bacon and eggs on top of the molten lava. In the video, the person is believed to be Eirikur Hilmarrson who is cooking the food in a utensil on the volcano.

Man tries to cook on top of a lava

Eirikur Hilmarsson told the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service that he had tried to cook bacon and eggs so that he could feed his boys. But, the volcano had some other plan as it damaged the pan. He added that he has only sandwiches and water on which they can survive. He has shared the video on Youtube.

Netizens took to the comments section to share their views. One user wrote, "I bet this will get into everyone's recommendation one day". Another user wrote, "Waiting for this to be recommended to everyone."

Volcano erupted in Iceland

On March 19, the eruption of the volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometres (20 miles) away. Icelandic Meteorological Office had shared the pictures and footage of the eruption on its Twitter handle. Travel blogger Bjorn Steinbekk took multiple videos of the lava eruption in Iceland. Steinbekk has shared the video on his Instagram reels and the post has gone viral. The footage shows Fagradals Mountain from below before the drone flies to the top of the volcano as lava erupts.

(Image Credits: Dennis N Twitter)