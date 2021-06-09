Man Slaps Macron: Here's A List Of Incidents When World Leaders Faced Physical Assault

French President Emmanuel Macron is not the only one who was on the receiving end of assault from the public after he was slapped during a walkabout on June 8. Several world leaders have been a victim of public rage including former US President George W Bush and Italy’s Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. From citizens throwing shoes to attacking with a metal replica, there are many heads of states who witnessed political outrage escalate to physical attacks. As two men have been arrested in the incident involving Macron, the French President later termed it an “isolated event.”

Macron told the French newspaper Le Dauphine, “We must not let ultra-violent people take over the public debate: they do not deserve it.” The man who attacked the French President reportedly shouted “Down with Macron-ism” and “Montjoie, Saint-Denis” before slapping Macron. The slogans are the battle cry of the old Kingdom of France referring to the banner of King Charlemagne. Following the incident, Macron had returned to the barrier and interacted with the crowd. He later said, “I continued and I will continue...Nothing will stop me.”

Here’s list of world leaders getting attacked by the public

George W Bush

On December 14, 2008, Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi grabbed eyeballs for throwing his shoes at then US President George W Bush during an Iraqi press conference. Notably, Bush was recorded swiftly ducking and escaping without any harm. As per reports, the Iraqi journalist had shouted, “This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog.” Al-Zaidi reportedly suffered injuries and he was taken into custody. Reports also stated that he was tortured during his initial detention.

George Bush got a shoe thrown at him at a press conferences overseas. If that happened now, social media would be going nuts. pic.twitter.com/Mava70Gg4U — 3 Guys From Da Southside (@DaSouthsideGuys) June 8, 2021

Silvia Berlusconi

Unlike Bush, who was left unharmed after the civilian attack, former Italian Prime Minister Silvia Berlusconi was not that lucky as he was hospitalised after being hit in the face with a metal replica of Milan's cathedral at a campaign rally in Milan. The man who attacked Berlusconi reportedly had a history of mental illness, but it left the ex-Italy PM bleeding profusely. At the time, Berlusconi was the centre of allegations related to corruption. He lost two teeth and his nose was also broken following the incident.

Italy’s prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was also attacked in 2009, if it were to be Nigeria 🇳🇬 such a person would be killed on the spot for assassination pic.twitter.com/vb6i8DzR9R — Omo Iya Onisu Toti Retire (@Oyelobentus) June 8, 2021

Jair Bolsonaro

In September 2018, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was stabbed while campaigning suffering severe injuries and being hospitalised. The man later identified as Adélio Bispo de Oliveira stabbed Bolsonaro after rushing up to the Brazilian leader while the latter was being carried through a crowd on the shoulders of a supporter. He suffered serious injuries in his abdomen and later suggested that the attack against him was politically motivated.

*record scratch* *freeze frame*



"Yep, that's me, the knife that stabbed Jair Bolsonaro" pic.twitter.com/wbA8pD6sOI — Reject modernity, embrace MWBC. (@team_waingro) November 30, 2019

Helmut Kohl

On May 10, 1991, former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl lost patience with a group of egg-throwing protesters and even tried to punch them. As per reports, Kohl was ducking out the back of the Halle city Hall when about 30 young people began throwing eggs. Notably, instead of running for cover, he began pulling away from his security guards and lunged over the gate that separated him from the crowd. The youths shouted, “Liar, liar.” eventually, Kohl was escorted inside.

An angry crowd throwing eggs at Helmut Kohl pic.twitter.com/GScFz3Xlei — C (@ChristophCFC) October 3, 2020

John Prescott

UK’s former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott grabbed eyeballs when he swiftly responded with punches when he was pelted with an egg during a visit to Rhyl in north Wales to speak at a Labour rally on the general election campaign trail on May 16, 2001. As per reports, protesters Craig Evans chucked an egg at Prescott who reacted by punching the egg thrower in the jaw. They both even briefly wrestled each other. At the time, Evans’ girlfriend reportedly said, “He's a placid lad who has never been in trouble.” Prescott later reportedly said, “I was attacked by an individual. In the melee that followed I clearly defended myself.”

Fraser Anning

Following making ‘racist’ remarks on March 15, 2019, and blaming Muslims for the Christchurch mosque terror attacks, Australian Senator Fraser Anning was smashed with an egg on the head by 17-year-old Will Connolly. The latter was hailed as “heroic” and was also dubbed as “Eggboy” even though Anning struck him back.

Australia's Will "Egg Boy" Connolly, who gained international attention for egging politician Fraser Anning, announced he has donated nearly $100K to the Christchurch Foundation and Victim Support. https://t.co/KTc16CcA4v — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) May 28, 2019

King of Sweden

In a protest against the monarchy, four teenagers between the age of 16 and 17 threw strawberry cream cake in the King Carl Gustaf of Sweden’s face shouting “For King and Fatherland” when he visited the Swedish park in September 2001. The court later fined the boys and also convicted them of minor assault. The king was not hurt and the 16-year-old cake thrower was wrestled to the ground by the monarch’s bodyguards.

Jean Chretien

Former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien was attacked by a protester who pelted cream pie on the leader’s face on August 16, 2000. The incident occurred when Chretien entered an agricultural exhibition in Charlottetown and began shaking hands with less than 20 people. A man landed the pie along one side of the ex-Canadian PM’s face.

OTD in 2000, Prime Minister Jean Chretien took a pie to the face at a meet-and-greet in PEI #neverforget pic.twitter.com/ZOWrUxskmR — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) August 16, 2016

Julia Gillard

Former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard was thrown sandwiches at a school she visited in Queensland in 2013. Later, the school officials identified the attacker as 16-year-old Kyle Thomson.

