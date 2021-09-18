Mediterranean EU Nations Call For Greater Collaboration To Tackle Shared Concerns

On Friday, September 17, leaders from nine Mediterranean European Union member states (EUMED 9) met in the Greek capital Athens, to discuss how to collaborate more closely to address common concerns. The heads of state and government of Greece, Itlay, Spain Cyprus, France, Portugal, Croatia, Malta, and Slovenia batted for peace, security and stability in the Mediterranean and increased cross border cooperation in order to find solutions for issues such as migration, extremism, Afghanistan crisis, and COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from these, they also discussed the challenges like green recovery, economic recovery, and climate change, reported Xinhua news agency. The leaders noted that it is more important than ever to enhance European foundations amid a wide range of challenges, including the environment & climate, health, economy and security. According to the co-signed declaration of the 8th EUMED 9 summit, leaders also discussed the need to address the EU's structural deficiencies, boost the European dimension of defence, and build up their own collective resilience, reported Xinhua news agency.

While the climatic crisis was a significant topic on the summit's agenda, the leaders also co-signed an Athens declaration on climate change and the environment in the Mediterranean, calling for "urgent and bold global action" to ensure societies' safety, prosperity, and sustainability. "The Mediterranean of culture, wide horizons, and prosperity demand us to safeguard peace and security around it, as well as the ecosystem's balance in its waters," stated Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during joint press statements following the conclusion of the proceedings. The EU should send a message that it can handle challenges with European solutions, stressed French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

EUMED 9 leaders discussed extensively on climate change

During the presser, Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela underlined that cooperation is essential for finding mutually beneficial solutions to common difficulties. Meanwhile, citing the region's recent destructive heatwaves, wildfires, and floods, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi stated that the transformation is massive, and there is no time for complacency, reported Xinhua news agency. It must be mentioned here that Greece, the summit's host country, was hit by terrible fires just a month ago, when the island of Evia, as well as many other sites on the mainland and in the Peloponnese, caught fire, fueled by a continuing drought and scorching heat.

Image: Twitter / @Vlada Republike Slovenije