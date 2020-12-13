Merkel imposes 'hard lockdown' on Germany, shuts down all non essential businesses

In another bid to curb the surging COVID-19 infection, Germany is going to enter a ‘hard lockdown’ on December 16, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on December 13. As per the new regulations, schools, workplaces and all non-essential businesses would remain shut. The new restrictions are expected to remain in place at least till January 10.

Speaking at a news conference, Merkel asserted that there was an “urgent” need for action. Elaborating further she said that there had been an “exponential growth” in cases and that Germans would now have to grieve more deaths. Since the pandemic first stuck the country in January, Germany has reported over 1,336,101 cases and 21,918 coronavirus related deaths, the latest tally by John Hopkins University stated.

Earlier in November, the country had imposed ‘soft shutdown’ shutting down bars, restaurants, gyms, and theatres. However, the lenient approach failed to stop the caseload surge prompting the government to impose the hard version. With pressure mounting on the country’s health care system, the Chancellor and head of all 16 states agreed to impose the stricter lockdown which would also prohibit gatherings over the New Year.

While stricter impositions could give German hospitals the much-needed relief, it is expected to batter Europe’s largest economy. A group of retailers has written to Merkel warning of 'disastrous consequences' if stores are closed during the key shopping month of December, German tabloid Bild reported quoting the letter. In the letter, the ired businessman blatantly asserted that a complete shutdown of the economy would 'irrevocably seal the insolvency of thousands of retailers' in an addendum to putting millions into unemployment.

Vaccine in Germany

Chancellor Merkel’s Chief of Staff recently said that residents in Germany might get the COVID-19 vaccine in the “very first days of the new year”. In addendum, Helge Braun, who is a trained doctor himself asserted that he was ready to inoculate people himself if the need arises. Speaking at an interview with German Tabloid Bild, Braun said that he was prepared to help in pulling the country out of the crisis. “I won’t work at every hour of the day or night as chief of staff, but at the weekend I’m prepared to join in,”