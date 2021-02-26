Mexico Opens Investigation Into Murder Of Two Polish Citizens; Organised Crime Suspected

Mexican authorities are investigating the death of one and hospitalization of another Polish citizen, both of whom were attacked on Mexican soil, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on February 24. Country’s Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, as reported by the Associated Press, confirmed that he has ordered a separate investigation into what he called the “homicide and attempted homicide" of the two young Poles in Mexico.

While law enforcers were still probing into their cause of death, Polish media has linked the deaths with organ harvesting. Mexico has long been battling rampant crimes of organ procurement and trafficking.

According to a report by Onet. pl portal, the men, aged around 20, had internal organs removed after they arrived in Mexico earlier this month for work arranged by someone in Poland. While another remains hospitalized after slipping into coma. Updating on the same, Poland’s foreign ministry said that his condition was improving with time.

Five killed in organised crime

This comes as five people were fatally shot in an attack in central Mexico city, which is being linked to the organised crime by the police, Channels TV reported, citing the local security secretariat and local media reports. The shooting occurred at a town hall in Miguel Hidalgo, one of the most populous districts of Mexico city. An emergency alert was sounded to the local police, that arrived on the crime scene and found five people on the ground with gunshot wounds, according to the statement by Mexico city's secretary of public security. A probe has been ordered into the crime to ascertain the involvement of a cartel gunman.

