Moldova Admits It 'can't Give Up' Russian Gas Supply After Assuring Of Backup Plan

While Russia continues to push its demands of gas payments in rubles and has already halted exports to Poland & Bulgaria, Moldova has admitted that it has no way to substitute Russian gas after boasting about having a "backup plan". On Thursday, Moldova's President Maia Sandu acknowledged that Russian gas for her country was irreplaceable and expressed hope that deliveries by Russia’s state-owned Gazprom would continue despite an unsettled debt.

In an interview with broadcaster Jurnal TV, Sandu said, “We find ourselves in a very difficult situation”.

“We can’t give up on gas when we have no other alternative. Electricity supply also depends on gas, so there's no alternative here, too,” she added.

It is to note here that Moldova’s contract with Gazprom will expire on May 1. For the deal to be extended, the country has to complete an audit of its massive outstanding debt for earlier gas deliveries before the Russian side. However, according to Russian state media, RT, Chisinau is unlikely to meet the deadline. The country had previously claimed that the conflict in Ukraine prevented it from hiring a foreign auditor to do the job. Gazprom has reportedly stated that Moldovagaz owes the company some $709 million.

Earlier, Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita also expressed concerns over Russia cutting off the gas supplies to her nation. On Wednesday, Gavrilita stated that Moldova has yet to receive a response from Gazprom regarding the postponement of the obligation to conduct an audit. She said, “We still do not have a response from the Gazprom concern on natural gas supplies starting from May 1. Earlier, we explained the position of Chisinau and are waiting for a response”. However, she did assure citizens that the government has backup plans in place and that they will not be without gas.

Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

The uncertainties over Moldova receiving Russian gas imports came after Moscow cut off the gas supply to Bulgaria and Poland. Kremlin’s measure came after both European Union (EU) nations refused to comply with Russia’s demand for payments for its gas to be made in rubles. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government announced the new payment rules in response to Western sanctions on Russia and the freezing of its assets over the events in Ukraine.

Image: AP