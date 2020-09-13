Moria Migrants Clash With Local Police While Protesting Over New Camp, Face Tear Gas

Moria migrants, who have left homeless again after a devastating fire engulfed Greece’s largest migrant facility, clashed with local police and face fired tear gas shelling on Saturday, September 12. About 13,000 migrants reside in Greece's overcrowded Moria facilities and are desperate to leave the island of Lebos in hopes of a better life.

Migrant protestors tear-gassed

In an effort to house the thousands of migrants, Greek officials have set up a temporary camp wherein tents provide some semblance of safety to the migrants. As per the BBC reports, the confrontation with the police occurred near one such temporary camp.

Large scale protests have erupted with migrants demanding that they be allowed to leave the island. Meanwhile, the Greek government is attempting to house the thousands of migrants but have run into opposition from the local authorities that have demanded the overcrowded camp be removed from the island.

Moria migrant camp was set up back in 2015-16 and was constituted to handle the massive wave of migration into Europe. The camp is currently occupied by people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and was originally designed to house 2,750 people.

Germany, France offer help

Earlier this week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed to take on the responsibility of 400 unaccompanied minors from the Moria migrant camp. The children will be moved to other parts of the European Union as per the deal.

During a panel discussion in Berlin, Angela Merkel state that European Union nations must assume ‘shared responsibility’ for the migrant crisis. Following Germany and France’s example, the Netherlands has also offered to accept 100 families with children from the Moria migrant camp.

