Moria Camp Fire: 10 EU Countries Agree To Accept 400 Minor Refugees After Greece's Call

At least ten European Union Member States have agreed to take in some 400 unaccompanied minor migrants from Greece after fires destroyed the Moria camp on September 8. Greece had earlier called for action after it struggled to provide shelter to the displaced migrants from the camp. Germany and France have agreed to take in the bulk of these 400 minor refugees with German Chancellor Angela Merkel urging other countries to assume "shared responsibility".

Read: EU Stands United As Brexit Trade Talks Unravel Further

Fires have destroyed Moria camp, which was one of Greece's largest migrant camps, leaving at least 13,000 people without shelter. EU Commission's vice-president Margaritis Schinas on Friday together with Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced that the bloc will work with the Member States to ensure 400 new pledges to relocate minors. Margaritis Schinas also announced the camp will be replaced with a modern facility.

Together with H. Seehofer, debriefed on my visit to #Lesvos and announced that we will work with Member States to ensure 400 new pledges to relocate minors. #Moria must serve as a sharp reminder: On migration, the clock has run out on how long we can live in a house half-built. pic.twitter.com/d03EVIfhTU — Margaritis Schinas (@MargSchinas) September 11, 2020

Read: Central European Leaders Discuss Belarus, Fighting COVID-19

EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson informed on September 9 that all 400 unaccompanied children and teenagers have been flown to mainland Greece adding that the safety and shelter of all people in Moria is the priority. People displaced from the camp are reportedly taking shelter on roads, car parks, fields, etc. Some of them are also COVID-19 positive, which one of the main concerns of the Greek authorities.

1/2 My thoughts and sympathies are with the people of #Lesbos and in particular the migrants and staff working in #Moria. I am in contact with the Greece Minister and local authorities about the fire.... — Ylva Johansson (@YlvaJohansson) September 9, 2020

Read: UK Announces New Points-based Visa Route For Global Students After Leaving EU

As per reports, Germany and France will take in 100-150 migrants each, while the Netherlands will accept 50. Finland is also expected to take in 11 minors with countries including Switzerland, Belgium, Croatia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, and Portugal taking the remaining. Meanwhile, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia have refused to take any migrants, which sheds light on the European Union's outdated migrant policy.

Read: European Union Leaders Urge Turkey To End "illegal Activities" In Mediterranean Sea

