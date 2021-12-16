NATO Chief To Hold Joint Presser With Ukraine's President After Their Meeting In Brussels

Following their meeting in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be holding a joint press conference on Thursday, Sputnik reported. The focus of the meeting was on the prevailing tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, which have been fueled by reports of a Russian military build-up near Ukraine's border. At the meeting, discussions were also held on Ukraine’s partnership with NATO and the alliance's expansion into Eastern Europe. "During the meeting with @jensstoltenberg, we discussed the situation in the east of Ukraine and in the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as deepening cooperation between Ukraine and @NATO. Grateful to @jensstoltenberg for the Alliance's solidarity with Ukraine [sic]," Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Western claims an alleged Russian force buildup near the Ukrainian border have exacerbated tensions in the region in recent weeks. According to US intelligence officials, Russia has pushed 70,000 troops toward Ukraine's border and is preparing for an attack early next year. However, Moscow has often refuted these charges, citing NATO military activity along its borders as a threat to Russian national security. It also denies any intention of attacking Ukraine and dismisses Western concerns as a "propaganda campaign." Furthermore, Russia has stated that it has the right to move forces within its own borders at any time.

Earlier on November 30, Stoltenberg stated that the alliance is united to prevent Russia from acting aggressively in the future. He also called on the Russian government to be "transparent, de-escalate, and reduce tensions." He cautioned Russia that any aggressive action against Ukraine will come at a high cost to them. Furthermore, the NATO chief also warned Russia of facing a political and economic crisis.

EU warns Russia of new sanctions if it invades Ukraine

Meanwhile, the chairman of the European Union's executive commission warned Russia that if it invades neighbouring Ukraine, the group will retaliate with a slew of new sanctions. On Wednesday, 15 December, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen suggested that the EU may take "unique measures with catastrophic repercussions for Russia" in addition to ratcheting up and broadening existing sanctions. Von der Leyen informed the European Parliament that economic sanctions targeting Russia's finance, energy, and industries are already in place because of its invasion of Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula in 2014. However, she didn't say what kind of new measures would be implemented, reported The Associated Press (AP).

