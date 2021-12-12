Amid the border tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that Moscow is not planning an attack on Ukraine. Speaking to Greek TV channel ANT1, Peskov stated that they were moving Russian forces within their region and they can move them where ever they find any threat to their national security., according to ANI. He justified the action and added that they can move their forces whenever they witness US warplanes landing in Ukraine.

Referring to US warplanes landing in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson told Greek TV Channel ANT1 that they will move their forces whenever they detect that the US military equipment approached the Russian border, according to ANI. When asked whether Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, Peskov denied any such action and simply said, "No". The statement of the Kremlin spokesperson came after there were reports that Russia has deployed troops on the border and planned an attack on Ukraine.

Russia denies planning an attack on Kremlin.

"No, the problem is very simple. Russia is moving its forces within its territory and we can move our forces in any direction we want and closer to the areas that could pose a threat [and currently] we see US warplanes landing in Ukraine and US military equipment approaching our borders," Peskov responded on being asked about carrying out attack on Ukraine as per ANI.

Russia not planning to attack Ukraine

Responding to the question about US and Russia becoming allies, Dmitry Peskov stated that witnessing the present situation "it would be hard to imagine such a thing." Furthermore, Peskov criticised Turkey for selling its drones and claimed that the drones were used by Ukraine. Peskov's response came a week after reports had claimed that Russia is planning to take a military offensive against Ukraine.

Biden's video call with Putin

US President Joe Biden held a 'secure' video call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, 7 December. During the meeting, Putin and Biden discussed a range of issues including Ukraine. Biden reiterated the support of the United States for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to the White House readout. The US President called urged the Russian counterpart to de-escalate and return to diplomacy. Furthermore, Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart that Washington "would respond with strong economic and other measures in the event of military escalation".

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP