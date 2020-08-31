Norway: 20 people intoxicated by carbon monoxide during underground rave party

At least 20 people were intoxicated after attending a rave party happening in an underground bunker in the Norwegian capital Oslo on August 30. Following the incident, all the attendees, mostly in their 20s or 30s have been taken to the nearby hospital after complaining of carbon monoxide poisoning. As per experts, the poisonous gas might have been produced by portable generators, used to play music inside the bunker.

According to international media reports, the police of the area found all the partygoers in a dazed state near the bunker during a regular patrol. After which, they were all admitted to the hospital. In addition to the partygoers, two police officials who were helping the rescue process were also admitted with mild poisoning symptoms.

Taking to Twitter in the aftermath of the incident, the Oslo Police department reveal that at least 200 people attended the “illegal” underground rave party. A warning has been issued for all the attendees to immediately seek medical help in the case, if they feel dizziness, headaches, nausea etc, a British media outlet reported.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian media reported that five of the total admitted in the hospital were in “critical but non-threatening” condition. Elaborating on their condition, chief physicist Fridtjof Heyerdahl at the Oslo hospital said that they were all “out of danger” and were improving” with each passing day.

The area has been cordoned off and an investigation into why the party was not busted off earlier is ongoing. Speaking to international media reporters, an anonymous woman said that she had warned the police after learning about the party on social media, however, the authorities did not pay any heed to her complaint. Meanwhile, the police said that the bunker was locked, but partygoers entered through a small hole.

(Image credits: GEIR OLSEN / NTB SCANPIX /nrk.no)