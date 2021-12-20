Norway Calls Russia's Proposal To West 'unrealistic'; Blames Moscow For Tensions With Kyiv

Norway's Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt has termed Russia’s security proposals to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the US ‘unrealistic’. His remarks came after Russia called for NATO to suspend the alliance’s eastward expansion as well as the removal of weapons from member states included in the bloc after 1997. Russia made the proposals to NATO and the US as tensions continue to escalate at Moscow’s border with Ukraine.

Huitfeldt told national broadcaster NRK that Russia’s “requirements are completely unrealistic and argued that it would be like “turning the clock back 30 years." It is to be noted that in May 1997, NATO and Russia had concluded that the 'Basic Treaty' provided cooperation between the alliance and Russia including a permanent council for negotiations. However, in the same treaty, no mentions were there that NATO would not admit new members.

A report by Sputnik stated that while the official treaty made no promises, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev was assured that NATO would not include any new members. Moscow has repeatedly reminded the alliance of the same. In 1999, two years after the Basic Treaty was signed, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic chose to join NATO. In 2004, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Romania joined the alliance alongside former Soviet republics Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Since then, NATO has even opened up its membership to Ukraine and Georgia. With no progress happening on that front, Russia has has ramped up its troop presence on its border with Ukraine and has also sought what it calls ‘security’ assurances from the alliance. But, the Norwegian Foreign Minister stated that it is entirely up to the country whether it wants to join the international organisations.

"It is the responsibility of each independent country to decide how foreign policy should be organised. It is important for Norway, it is important for the former Soviet republics. They have chosen [NATO] through democratic decisions in their national assemblies. That is the basis for any country's independence," Huitfeldt told NRK.

Norwegian FM blames Russia for tendons with Ukraine

Additionally, Huitfeldt blamed Russia for its tensions with Ukraine as well as the West following the reports of military buildup on the border that triggered fears of another invasion by Moscow. Calling on Moscow to ease tensions, Norwegian FM said, "There is no basis for the Russian force-building. It is destabilising, and it creates a security situation for Europe that we have not seen for a long time."

(IMAGE: AP)