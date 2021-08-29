Norway Extends Validation Of COVID Recovery Certificate To One Year

Norwegian nationals who have recovered from coronavirus won’t have to undergo any quarantine requirement for 12 months, the country's authorities said, adding that the validation of COVID recovery certificate has been extended. On Sunday, Norway’s Minister of Health asserted that the decision was based on reports of post-recovery immunity. It is worth mentioning that barring Norway, all other European Union states are issuing certificates only to those who have recovered within a period of 180 days or six months.

"We now have good knowledge that indicates that people who have had the COVID-19 disease are well protected for at least 12 months. Therefore, we extend the exception from the quarantine of infection for this group," Minister of Health and Care Services Bent Høie was quoted as saying by Schengen Visa Info.

After witnessing start-stop restrictions for months, the Scandinavian country started issuing COVID certificates to facilitate domestic and international travel in June. Apart from Norway, the certificates are issued in all EU countries and will be available in digital format by September 9. Meanwhile, Norway has reported three COVID-related deaths during the last 24 hours and 3,296 positive cases, according to the World Health Organisation.

EU, UK digital COVID certificates recognised by IATA

In a recent development, travellers who have an EU DCC or a UK NHS COVID Pass can access accurate COVID-19 travel information, generate electronic passports, and import immunisation certificates all in one site. Airlines and border control officials can now say if a certificate presented by a tourist is authentic. This is according to IATA.

Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations Safety and Security, noted,

"COVID-19 vaccination certificates are becoming a widespread requirement for international travel. Handling the European and UK certificates through IATA Travel Pass is an important step forward, providing convenience for travellers, authenticity for governments and efficiency for airlines. "Harmonization of digital vaccine standards is essential to support the safe and scalable restart of aviation, avoid unnecessary airport queues and ensure a smooth passenger experience. IATA welcomes the work done by the EU Commission in developing, in record time, the EU DCC system and thereby standardizing digital vaccine certificates across Europe."

Image: AP