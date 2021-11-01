Norway: German Shipwreck From WWII Sparks Heated Conservation Debate

The German steamship "Hamburg," which sank off the coast of Svolvr in northern Norway, has sparked a heated conservation debate. The harbour authorities and the commercial community want it removed, but archaeologists and divers are opposed. The 9,000-tonne steamship sank in 1941 during Operation Claymore (WWII), also known as the Lofoten Raid, and today lies at a depth of 5 to 25 metres. Parts of the wreck can be seen from the surface in clear weather, reported news agency Sputnik. The wreck is a popular diving location due to its accessibility and historical significance. Business groups, on the other hand, want it removed as part of plans to expand the quay since it complicates growth and entry. Furthermore, because the ship is over 100 years old, it is automatically designated as a protected cultural monument, adding to the heated dispute, reported the news agency citing national broadcaster NRK.

Ole Osland, the port manager for the town of Vagan, contended that the "Hamburg" poses a risk to larger ships coming in and out, and questioned its historical significance, considering that the ship was not a battleship but rather a fish oil producer. "I appreciate the need of maintaining cultural landmarks, but how much cultural value does an ancient fishing boat have?" Osland posed a rhetorical question, the Russian news agency reported. Meanwhile, Tor-Kristian Storvik, an archaeologist at Nordland County Municipality, believe that the ship, which is one of the oldest battle wrecks in northern Norway, should be protected. "It's one of the few tangible remnants of Operation Claymore, the first Lofoten raid. It was one of the first coordinated operations involving Norwegians and allies," he added.

'Steamship "Hamburg" sunk by Germans themselves'

It should be mentioned here that around 550 British and 52 Norwegian commandos landed on Austvgy in the Lofoten archipelago on March 4, 1941, and targeted plants and herring oil industries in Svolvr, Stamsund, Henningsvr, and Brettesnes, as well as German and German-controlled ships, including the Hamburg. It was then sunk by the Germans themselves to prevent the British from capturing it. In retaliation, the Germans set fire to houses, kidnapped people, and deported them to concentration camps, reported Sputnik.

(Image: AP)