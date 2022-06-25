Last Updated:

Norway: Two Dead, Several Injured In Gun Attack At Nightclub In Oslo

A gun attack during the early hours of Saturday at a nightclub in Oslo, Norway, has claimed the lives of at least two people and injured several others

Norway

A gun attack at a nightclub in Norway's Oslo has claimed the lives of at least two people and injured several others, stated  Oslo Police District. According to a Daily Mail report, social media videos depicted that at around 1:15 am (local time) on Saturday emergency personnel arrived outside Oslo's London Pub, a gay nightclub after several gunshots were reported. The police detained the suspect near the scene shortly after the incident.  

According to local media reports, 10 people were rushed to a hospital while 12 were treated for their injuries on the spot. The health condition of three of those sent to the hospital is stated to be critical, Daily Mail reported.  

In addition to this, Oslo Police District clarified that the mission has been classified as a 'PLIVO' event by the police. A 'PLIVO' incident is referred to as an ‘ongoing life-threatening violence.’ 

The university hospital in Oslo informed that it has been placed on 'red alert' post the shooting incident.

Gun attack on bar in Oslo

Describing the horrific incident, a witness told the local media, “I saw a man come in with a bag, he took out a weapon and started shooting.” According to the Daily Mail report, as of now, no motive behind the shooting has been discovered. Numerous ambulances were seen in the vicinity treating the injured as a sizable police response was in progress. 

A sizable group of emergency responders, comprising police and ambulance personnel, gathered outside the London Pub, Gay night club in Oslo. While police and ambulance sirens could be heard all around the city, helicopters hovered over the centre of Oslo, Daily Mail reported.  

