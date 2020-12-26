Notre-Dame Choir Sings Inside Cathedral For 1st Time Since Fire; Netizens Say 'heal Soon'

For the first time since last year’s devastating fire, the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris played host to a Christmas Eve concert, which is an annual tradition in France. According to SkyNews, the choristers, including 20 singers, sung inside the gothic landmark while wearing hard helmets and protective suits as the cathedral is still being rebuilt after the April 2019 fire that nearly destroyed the Parisian landmark. The pre-recorded concert saw singers from Maitrise Notre-Dame de Paris choir and on the occasion of Christmas, it was broadcasted on French television just before midnight on Thursday.

READ: French President Macron Leaves Isolation After Week With The Virus

As the Paris cathedral is not expected to reopen until at least 2024, there was no audience. The choir performed beneath stained-glass windows for the Paris concert that was recorded earlier this month. The singers adhered to social distancing norms in a bid to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus. They were accompanied by claimed cellist Gautier Capucon and a soprano soloist.

In a televised interview with the local French media outlet, Gautier described the experience of recording as “very moving”. He added, “It was the first time we had all been back to Notre Dame cathedral since the fire, so it was a moment full of emotion”.

The diocese also called it a “highly symbolic concert” and further added that it marked emotion and hopes and a celebration of a “musical heritage that dates to the Middle Ages”.

The choir used to host nearly 60 concerts a year inside the cathedral, however, after the devastating blaze, the interior of the cathedral was destroyed, causing the spire to come crashing down. The cathedral caught fire on April 15, 2019. French President Emmanuel Macron had undertaken to restore the cathedral within five years. But to date, most work on the site has focused on making the landmark building safe, including clearing up toxic lead from the roof and spire that melted in the fire.

READ: In France, A Pandemic Dilemma Over Holiday Rights For Elders

Netizens call it ‘spectacular’

Meanwhile, several internet users took to Twitter and called the Notre-Dame service “beautiful”. While one user wrote, “spectacular,” another wrote, “It is the voices that revive and bring Notre-Dame to life”. “C'est Magnifique! Thank you for sharing this sign of hope for the future of Notre Dame de Paris. Fabulous singing,” wrote third. “It's great to see the soul of this iconic cathedral being restored by a choir.... how uplifting for the people of France. Joyeux Noel, Notre Dame,” added fourth.

It’s so heartbreaking to see it so damaged. 800 years it stood thru wars and weather only to be burned to the ground by a welders lamp. Beautiful that the choir sang in it 🙏🏼 — sara 😷 🎅🎄🦌☃️ (@saraturner19) December 25, 2020

Beautiful. Thank you for sharing. Can't seem to find a broadcast that can be viewed in the states so this clip made me very happy. Merry Christmas. — Nasty D - Not A "Good German" Never Will Be (@DawnGulick) December 25, 2020

Thank you so much! Gorgeous sound in a precious space. — Gail Reitenbach (@GailReit) December 24, 2020

Heart breaking and so beautiful. Merry Christmas. — jenniferwhorley (@jenniferwhorle1) December 25, 2020

Thank You!

I believe your song will contribute to the healing of The Cathedral Notre Dame.

Beautiful. — susan b (@zzzbeeme) December 25, 2020

READ: France: Gunman Found Dead After Killing 3 Policemen And Taking Partner Hostage

READ: Trucks Arrive In France After Travel Ban Lifted