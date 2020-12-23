France: Gunman Found Dead After Killing 3 Policemen And Taking Partner Hostage

A gunman found dead after killing three police officers in the central department of Puy-de-Dôme after beating and taking his partner hostage in southern France, the authorities said on December 22. The law enforcement authorities had come to the hostage’s aid but the gunman fled leading to a wide manhunt and found him dead. As per reports, French interior minister Gerard Darmanin on Wednesday headed to the scene near the town of Saint-Just southwest of Lyon.

A spokesperson for the gendarme told the Associated Press that the woman had called the police for help following receiving threats from her partner. It was after a lengthy standoff between the police and the gunman that three officers were killed and one was injured before fleeing the scene. Nearly 300 policemen went on a search for the man who was later found dead in reportedly unclear circumstances. The woman is now under police care. In the wake of the incident, France’s interior minister reported that at least 146 women were killed by their partners in 2019 which had also resulted in a nationwide campaign against domestic violence.

Read - France To Ease Travel Restrictions With UK Amid Worries Over New COVID-19 Strain

Read - Ferry From UK Arrives In France After Ban Lifted

National Gendarmerie sends condolences to families

Following the incident, National Gendarmerie sent condolences to the friends and families of the three policemen who died during an intervention for domestic violence while another officer was “seriously injured” in the thigh. The police department further wrote on Twitter, “Fraternal support to our fellow policemen following the death of three of them. The Paris Police sends its condolences to the families, relatives and colleagues of the victims. Prompt recovery to the injured fourth gendarme, our thoughts go with him.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also weighed in on the incident and wrote on Twitter the police officers intervened and rescued a woman in Puy-de-Dôme. Adding that the nation joins in the grief of the families of the law enforcement officers, Macron said that in order to protect the citizens, police acts at the risk of their own lives and calls them “heroes”.

Macron wrote, “They intervened to rescue a woman victim of domestic violence in Puy-de-Dôme, three gendarmes were killed, a fourth injured. The Nation joins in the grief of families. To protect us, our forces act at the risk of their lives. They are our heroes.”

Read - Iran Calls EU To Comply With Nuclear Deal Following France's Accusation Of Violation

Read - UK: Queues In Dover As News Of France Pact Awaited

Image: Representative/Unsplash