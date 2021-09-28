Olaf Scholz Claims 'end To Freedom Of Movement' Post-Brexit Behind UK Fuel Crisis

Candidate for Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz has blamed Britain's petrol issue on the decision to halt free movement with Europe after Brexit. Scholz, who is attempting to create a coalition government after the SPD won the most seats in Germany's federal elections, expressed optimism that Boris Johnson would be able to deal with the ramifications of the UK's exit from the EU.

According to The Guardian, he said that the European Union allows for free movement of workers, and they pushed very hard to persuade the British not to leave. He further said that he is hoping they will deal with the challenges that result because he believes it's always a good idea for all of them to work toward good relations between the EU and the UK, but this is a problem to be solved.

HGV driver shortages have long existed in some EU member states

HGV driver shortages have long existed in some EU member states, notably Germany. Poland and Germany are the countries most affected. Unlike in the UK, companies in the EU have been able to rely on nationals from their neighbours to cover the gaps, avoiding problems like empty supermarket shelves and panic buying at gas station forecourts. Pump prices in the UK hit an eight-year high on Monday. There were also calls for calm, with UK fuel suppliers saying demand would return to normal "in the coming days." The army has been called up to assist, but politicians have opted against deploying troops to drive lorries right away.

The fuel problem has spawned a debate about whether or not Brexit is to blame, and if so, to what extent. As per the Guardian, last week, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps stated that Europe's driver shortage was on worse than Britain's and that leaving the EU had helped "offer a solution." But Anna Soubry, a former Tory business minister who left the party over Brexit, agreed with Scholz, saying that it is like something happened to the country, and no one is permitted to speak truth to Boris Johnson's Brexit power.

According to the Guardian, Scholz said that the issue might have anything to do with pay. He further added that they want to know if it's something that will benefit them for the rest of their lives.

Image: AP/ PTI