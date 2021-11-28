Omicron: Two Denmark Returnees From South Africa Test Positive For New COVID-19 Variant

An announcement from Denmark’s Ministry of Health stated that two people who returned from South Africa to Denmark were tested positive for COVID -19 and that they can probably be carrying the new variant Omicron.

According to ANI, he also stated that the two affected people were in South Africa and are being held in isolation. He continued by saying that authorities are working hard to reach out to everyone who were on the same plane with the affected passengers. Meanwhile, on Saturday night, the Danish Agency for Patient Safety requested that passengers on two flights from Amsterdam to Copenhagen on November 23 and Billund on November 24, will be quarantined. Within the next several days, the final confirmation of the two suspected cases test results will be available.

Omicron strain contains far more mutations than other variants

The new Omicron variant contains far more mutations in the spike protein than usual, according to the Ministry of Health, and there is uncertainty about how contagious it is and how effective current vaccinations will be against it. On November 11, 2021, the Omicron variant, whose scientific name is B.1.1.529, was initially identified in Botswana and then in South Africa on November 14. In a statement issued on Friday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged EU member states to halt flights from nations in southern Africa.

Denmark recorded 3,744 new COVID-19 infections and 13 new deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation's total to 474,637 cases and 2,863 deaths. The country has reintroduced the Corona passport at a variety of places, including restaurants, cafes, hospitals and zoos. Starting next Monday, the authorities have also urged wearing face masks on public transportation and in the retail sector in order to curb the illness and keep Denmark open.

Denmark approves the vaccination of children aged 5-11

On the other hand, Danish Health Authority said on November 26 that they have approved the vaccination of children aged 5-11 against COVID-19. Helene Probst of the Danish Health Authority told the Danish broadcasters that despite the fact that the majority of the Danish population has been vaccinated and the revaccination targets have been met, the pandemic is still spreading, therefore, children aged 5 to 11 will be given Coronavirus vaccines.

