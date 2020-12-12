Painting worth $340,000 recovered from trash can at German airport, reunited with owner

A highly valued painting by Surrealist Yves Tanguy was found in a trash can at Düsseldorf Airport, Germany. The painting, worth over $300,000 was recovered by the police from the bottom of a recycling container at the airport. While the details of the painting and owner have not been revealed, the painting has been reunited with its owner, the police said in a statement.

The painting first went missing on November 27 after the owner of the painting, an anonymous businessman left it at the check-in counter at the airport. As per CNN, the abstract landscape, painted in low earthly hues, was packed in a flat cardboard box and measured around 16 X 24 inches. It was only when the Israel bound Entrepreneur was inside his flight that he realized that the valuable painting was missing. Upon his arrival in Tel Aviv, he tried to contact the authorities at the Düsseldorf airport and urged them to find the missing artwork.

Image: Associated Press

He then enlisted the help of his nephew in Belgium who travelled to the airport and lodged a report to the local police. Upon investigation and scanning of the Western German airport, the painting was eventually found in the recycle bin which was being used by the airport’s cleaners.

Image : Police Düsseldorf

About Yves Tanguy

Raymond Georges Yves Tanguy was born on January 5, 1900, in the French capital Paris. After serving for a few years in the military, began sketching café scenes that were praised by Maurice de Vlaminck. After Tanguy saw Giorgio de Chirico’s work in 1923, he decided to become a painter, his official website states.

Despite his lack of formal training, Tanguy’s art developed quickly and his mature style emerged by 1927. A retrospective of Tanguy’s work was held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York eight months after his death on January 15, 1955, in Woodbury.

