Nargis Fakhri And Beau Justin Santos Enjoy Painting On Their 'wonderful Date Night'

On November 22, 2020, Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures and a video with her beau Justin Santos. She dedicated the post to Justin by complimenting him. In the pictures, the couple is seen having a date while painting sceneries. Many of her fans poured love in the comments.

Nargis Fakhri's 'wonderful date night' with beau Justin Santos

Also read: Nargis Fakhri Calls Herself 'autumn Baby' As She Bids Farewell To Season With Leafy Tiara

Also read: Nargis Fakhri Enjoys Sunset In Joshua Tree National Park With Rumoured Beau

The first picture shows the couple holding their paintings and smiling at the camera. The duo is seen twinning and sporting black casual attire. In the caption, the Rockstar actor wrote, “What a wonderful date night. @justin_the_kitchen @jsantos1923 you are truly such a lovely beautiful human and I’m so grateful you came into my life. Life is tough but you make it brighter.! Thank you for this wonderful date night. I love painting and you always make sure to find things to do that make me happy. So grateful.” She further gave credits to the studio in Manhattan, New York and revealed that she has had a few wines and with wine comes truth. She also admitted that she feels good to be treated like a princess and to be loved.

Nargis’ fans couldn’t stop admiring their adorable chemistry and they were seen complimenting the couple in the comments. Actor and model Lisa Haydon wrote that she is happy and that Nargis deserves all the love in the world. A user wrote, “That’s pretty cool, art and great to hear you are so happy”. Another user wrote, “My favorite couple, God bless you both, get married please, I want to see you both together forever” with a smiling face emoticon. One of her other fans wrote, “Paint nights are the besttt! So relaxing” with a heart.

Also read: Nargis Fakhri Completes One-minute Make-up Challenge In A Hilarious Manner; Watch

Nargis is currently in Manhattan and is dating a New York-based chef Justin Santos. The duo started uploading their pictures a couple of months back. Nargis broke up with her filmmaker boyfriend Matt Alonzo in the month of January this year. Nargis was last seen in a horror-thriller drama Amavas alongside Sachiin Joshi and Mona Singh in 2019. She will be next seen in Torbaaz along with Sanjay Dutt. The movie is scheduled to release on December 11, 2020, on Netflix.

Image Source: Nargis Fakhri Instagram

Also read: Nargis Fakhri Wonders If Justin Santos Could Be Unicorn Like Her; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.