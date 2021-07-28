Paris: Man Robs Iconic Chaumet Jewellery Store Using A Stand-up Scooter For Getaway

An armed robber pulled up a heist and robbed a Parisian jewellery shop, Chaumet, using a stand-up scooter. The incident took place on July 27, Tuesday at Champs-Elysees avenue around 5 pm. The stolen jewels from the Parisian jeweller amounted to approximately three million euros, sources close to the case informed a French news agency.

The armed man from Paris single-handedly stole about two million and three million euros worth of jewellery and precious stones, respectively. As per reports by Le Parisien, he used his weapons and threatened the staff to hand over the jewels to him. However, in quite an amusing way he fled from the shop on a stand-up scooter. The scooter was apparently from the store Rue François 1, the newspaper report added.

The man arrived at the store on a stand-up scooter, and brandished a weapon during opening hours of the store in the late afternoon, Le Parisien newspaper reported. He then bagged the jewellery and left the store again on the two-wheeler. According to information from the prosecutor's office, it had opened an investigation. However, it did not confirm initial estimates of the loot.

Chaumet: A luxury Parisian jeweller brand

Chaumet is a luxury Parisian jewellery brand since 1780. The store near Champs-Elysees is a temple of high fashion ornaments that are adorned by people in importance at events like the Met Gala. Maison Chaumet was the first jeweller to open in Place Vendome in 1812. In an unfortunate incident, the Place Vendome shop was earlier looted in 2009. The store was robbed of jewellery worth 1.9 million euros. Chaumet also has its boutique on New Bond Street. The store is situated in the heart of London's luxury shopping district.

2019 Paris jeweller robbed

In June 2019 another Parisian jewellery store was robbed in broad daylight. Two armed robbers beat the manager at the store and stole all the merchandise, the mid-day.com reported. The entire incident was captured in the security camera that was installed in the store. The two armed robbers tackled the manager and hammered to smash the display cases. People outside the store stood by and watched the heinous heist. Approximately 1.5 crores worth of jewellery was stolen from the store.

(Image input: Unsplash