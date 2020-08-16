Paris Protests Against Release Of Taliban Prisoners Who Killed French Nationals

On August 15, Paris officially protested against the release of Talibani prisoners. Afghanistan started releasing Taliban prisoners on August 14 as a result of the controversial decree signed by Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. This release was a precondition set by Taliban and it was the biggest hurdle to overcome in order to initiate peace talks. According to reports, a number of members of the Afghan security forces convicted for minor crimes will also be pardoned and released. The list of prisoners being released consists of few very "high-profile" criminals who have been involved in some of the biggest tragedies of the world.

Peace decree between Taliban and Afghanistan triggering protests in Paris

This group of prisoners also include two men who murdered Frenchwoman Bettina Goislard, an employee of the UN refugee agency. Reports suggest that the list also included the name of a former Afghan soldier who killed five French troops and injured 13 others in 2012 in Kapisa province. According to reports by AP, the foreign ministry said, France is “firmly opposed to the liberation of individuals sentenced for crimes against French nationals, especially soldiers and humanitarian workers who served with dedication at the side of our Afghan partners for the security and assistance of people in need. We have consequently asked Afghan authorities not to proceed with the liberation of these terrorists”.

Reports suggest that the Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the decision was a good and a positive step and negotiations can start within one week of the release of their prisoners. However, Ghani said that he made his decision after the Afghan assembly issued its approval on August 9 as he had no power to release such prisoners. The council’s decision to free the Taliban prisoners did not come as a surprise as it was a gradual decision which was given a lot of thought.

(Image Credits: AP/Twitter/LucasADWebber)