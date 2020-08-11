Afghanistan Signs Decree To Release 400 Taliban Prisoners To Initiate Peace Talks

On August 10, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree for the controversial release of 400 Taliban prisoners to give a start to the Afghan peace talks, as per reports by the presidential palace. This release was a precondition set by Taliban and it was the biggest hurdle to overcome in order to initiate peace. According to reports, a number of members of the Afghan security forces convicted for minor crimes will also be pardoned and released.

Negotiations can start within one week of the release

Reports suggest that the Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen said the decision was a good and a positive step and negotiations can start within one week of the release of their prisoners. However, Ghani said that he made his decision after the Afghan assembly issued its approval on August 9 as he had no power to release such prisoners. The council’s decision to free the Taliban prisoners did not come as a surprise as it was a gradual decision which was given a lot of thought.

According to reports, the delegates were urged by the US at the start of the council, on August 7 to take “this difficult action”. "The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan welcomes the Reduction in Violence period and takes note of the US-Taliban agreement, an important step toward ending the war. The US-Taliban agreement paves the way for intra-Afghan negotiations on a political settlement and a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan reaffirms its readiness to participate in such negotiations and its readiness to conclude a ceasefire with the Taliban," a joint declaration signed between Afghanistan and the United States read.

This was to bring the war to an end and so that peace could prevail. In addition, the agreement said that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners and up to 1,000 pro-government prisoners would be freed before the peace talks begin. This will be like a goodwill gesture between the two conflicting sides.

(Image Credits: AP)