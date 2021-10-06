Paris Threatens To Cut Off Jersey's Energy Supply After UK Denies France Fishing Access

France's EU affairs minister said that the EU may impose sanctions on the UK and Jersey's energy supplies as a result of the UK's refusal to issue enough fishing licences to French fishermen. As per a report by The Guardian, Clément Beaune stated that action will be taken in the next few days and that talks were already underway.

France has been lobbying with the EU to take a tougher approach against the UK because it believes that Boris Johnson's government is violating its duties regarding fishing rights in Channel seas. A third of French boats that applied to fish in Jersey's seas were denied by the island's administration last week. Jersey is self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom just off the coast of France. Only 12 of 47 French vessels were granted licences for the UK's coastal waters the week before.

Paris has already indicated that it may cut off energy to Jersey

Beaune said that they will take actions at the European level or at the national level to increase pressure on the United Kingdom in the coming days, according to the Guardian. He also said that they do things in a polite and diplomatic manner, but if that doesn't work, they will resort to force. The United Kingdom is a net importer of energy from nuclear power plants in France. Paris has already indicated that it may cut off energy to Jersey, which it supplies via undersea cables under a contractual agreement between EDF and the Jersey Electricity Company.

In a speech to the French parliament, French PM Jean Castex stated that his government would prefer to appeal to an arbitration tribunal, which would be simpler to sell to fellow EU member states, or go it alone and cancel bilateral accords with the UK. He also said that they will examine all circumstances for a more thorough implementation of agreements reached under the auspices of the European Union if required.

The energy section of the agreement gives the UK nearly unrestricted access

The trade and cooperation deal also establishes a link between the EU's continuous access to British seas until June 30, 2026, and the United Kingdom's access to the bloc's electricity grid and gas network. The energy section of the agreement gives the UK nearly unrestricted access, but it expires on the same date as the access pact, creating the possibility that it could be used as leverage. After 2026, annual negotiations will determine the level of fishing quota.

Image: Unsplash/@Pascal Bernardon