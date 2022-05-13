Paris: Turkish Consulate General Attacked With Explosive Device, No Injury Reported

In a shocking incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used to target the Turkish Consulate General in Paris, causing damage to the walls and windows on late Thursday. According to a report by the Son Dakika news portal, no one was injured and the Paris Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The report further stated that security around the territory of the Consulate General has been beefed up in the wake of the incident.

Earlier in April, an explosion transpired at a paint factory in Turkey's Tuzla district, claiming the lives of three people and injuring nine others. As per Daily Sabah, the fire broke out at a paint factory in an industrial zone for paint makers in the district. The report further mentioned that multiple explosions were heard as firefighters and paramedics rushed to the area. Flames ravaged the factory, a small forested area nearby and other companies in the vicinity.

Attack comes amid Russia-Ukraine war

The attack against Consulate General comes amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which entered its day 79th on Friday. Notably, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron have held several rounds of negotiations with the Russian and Ukrainian Presidents to reach a solution to the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, Russian civilian and military planes travelling to Syria have been denied access to Turkish airspace. During his visit to Uruguay in late April, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the embargo on Russian planes.

US sanctions key ISIS operators in Indonesia, Syria & Turkey

Meanwhile, on a related development, the United States on May 9, imposed embargoes on a network of five Islamic State financial facilitators operating in Indonesia, Syria, and Turkey in support of members of extremist jihadist groups in Syria. The US Treasury Department accused those implicated of playing a key role in facilitating the travel of extremists to Syria and other locations where the Islamic State (ISIS) operates actively. According to the US government, the individuals are also accused of carrying out financial transfers to help the group's efforts in Syria-based displaced people camps.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP