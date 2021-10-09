Paris: Yellow Vests Activists Organise Anti-gov Rallies Over COVID Pass, Other Policies

For the 13th consecutive Saturday, the ‘Yellow Vests’ protests are taking place in France’s capital, Paris with thousands of people taking part in demonstrations. Sputnik’s report from Paris stated that the Yellow Vests activists were seen hitting the pavement to march against the social and economic injustice along with mandatory COVID-19 passes. This comes after French President Emmanuel Macron on July 12 announced a range of fresh restrictions to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

From August, French restaurants, bars and other public spaces along with long-distance trains require a special pass to indicate that the person is either COVID-19 negative or is vaccinated against the disease. However, Macron’s one move has sparked a widespread backlash from the citizens who started protesting against the same, every Saturday since mid-July.

The ‘Yellow-Vest’ movement emerged in 2018 after demonstrations witnessed a series of rallies against the fuel tax hikes. However, in recent years, the group has emerged to become a full-fledged movement with protests resulting in violence between the activists and law enforcement.

France to Extend Health Pass Requirement

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castex had announced last month that the nation’s authorities are working on a bill to extend the Health Pass requirement in the country. As per French newspaper Le Parisien, the new bill to extend the pass requirement would be tabled for the lawmakers on October 13. Weighing in on the decision, Castex said that even though the requirement might seem paradoxical to further extend the health pass rule right now especially when nations are lifting restrictions, citizens should keep a pass while attending some places.

Castex indicating the extension of the health pass rule came after French President Emmanuel Macron said that the restrictions might be lifted in some of the regions where the COVID-19 infection rates are constantly decreasing. Meanwhile, the French government’s statement said, “The “health pass” is implemented as part of the national reopening plan. It makes it possible to limit the risks of epidemic spread, to minimize the probability of contamination in risky situations, and therefore the pressure on the healthcare system while allowing certain activities or places to be kept open in addition to the health protocols specific to each individual sector.”

Image: AP, Representative