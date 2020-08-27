French PM Makes Face Mask Compulsory In Paris To Curb New Wave Of Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases continue to soar in France, Prime minister Jean Castex on August 27 announced that face masks will be made compulsory in all public places in Paris. While speaking to international media reporters, Castex said that the Paris police chief, after consultation with the mayor, will ‘expand mask wearing’. However, no date was given for the new rule to come into force.

Castex reportedly said that the move is necessary to curb a new wave of infection that has its epicentre in Paris and the Ile-de-France region. As per reports, France recorded nearly 5,429 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the country’s highest daily total since March, and third-largest since the pandemic began. The French PM said that there was an ‘undeniable resurgence’ for the COVID-19 epidemic throughout the country.

READ: France Warns Lebanon Risks Collapse After Explosion, Crisis

Castex revealed that the ‘positivity rate’ in France has risen from one per cent in May to 3.7 per cent on August 27. He added that in turn that has increased the R figure - the replication number - of the virus to 1.4 nationwide, meaning ten infected people are infecting 14 others on average. Moreover, the PM informed that over 800 virus-infected patients are being admitted to hospital every week on average, up from 500 six weeks ago.

The epidemic is gaining territory and now is the time to intervene, Castex said. He added that the government would do everything in its power to avoid issuing new, nationwide stay-at-home orders. However, he also cautioned that the possibility could not be excluded entirely and localised confinements may be on cards.

READ: Facebook To Pay $125 Million In Back Taxes To France

Face mask mandatory in offices

As per reports, Paris is the second French city to impose laws making masks compulsory, after Toulouse brought in the same measure last week. Toulouse officials fear that a mass movement of people as the summer break draws to a close will lead to a spike in infections.

The French officials recently also announced that the office workers across the country will have to wear masks in all enclosed workspaces, including corridors and lobbies, from next month. France had already made mask-wearing obligatory on public transport and in enclosed shared public spaces such as shops and government offices but left their use in offices to the discretion of employers until now. However, with an increasing number of cases, the officials announced the new rule.

(Image: @JeanCASTEX/Twitter)

READ: COVID-19: France To Impose 14-day Quarantine On People Travelling From UK

READ: France's Health Minister Says COVID-19 Infecting People Under 40 Four Times More