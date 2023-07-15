PM Modi & France's Macron Hold Tête-à-tête, Delegation-level Talks At Élysée Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron held tête-à-tête and delegation-level talks at Élysée Palace where they charted the future of the strategic partnership of both countries.The session covered issues on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including defence, space, civil nuclear, science and technology, trade and investment, energy, climate action, culture, and people-to-people ties.

The discussions were also held on India’s G20 presidency, issues related to Indo-Pacific, and on regional and global issues.

PM Modi raised a toast to the India-France relations at the Banquet dinner being hosted by the French President and said, "I congratulate the people of France on Bastille Day. It was a matter of happiness and pride for me to celebrate Bastille Day with the people of France. French President Emmanuel Macron conferred me with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour. It is a matter of pride and honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank French President Emmanuel Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron for this honour,"

Joint presser of PM Modi and French President Macron

Before this, both the top leaders lauded the partnership between India and France while addressing a joint press conference and affirmed to make it even better in the near future.

PM Modi hailed France as India's "natural partner", adding that Paris plays a crucial role in India's "Make in India" initiative.

Speaking about the partnership of India and France, Prime Minister Modi stated that both countries are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership and are developing the roadmap for 25 more years. "We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years based on the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. The people of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner."

French President on the progress of youth of India and france

During the joint press conference, the French President expressed pride in the fact that the Punjab regiment took part in the parade. "In the year when we are celebrating the 25 years of India-US relations, I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day Parade).”

Macron also stressed how both the Indian and French youth will show the image of both countries and which is why they can't be forgotten.

He said, "We can’t forget the youth because it is the youth that will represent France in India and visa versa.”

He added, “By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students to India and we will work towards this endeavour. For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy.”