PM Modi Invites Pope Francis To India; Holds Hour-long Talk With Pontiff At Vatican City

In a significant move, PM Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to India on Saturday, during his hour-long meeting with him at the Vatican City. Sharing photos of the meeting where PM Modi and the Pope are seen hugging and smiling, sharing a warm camaraderie, PM Modi stated that he talked on a wide range of issues with the pontiff. PM Modi is on a two-day trip to Italy to attend the G20 Summit scheduled for October 30-31.

PM Modi invites Pope Francis to India

Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India. @Pontifex pic.twitter.com/QP0If1uJAC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2021

As per sources, PM Modi's scheduled meeting with the pope was to last only for 20 minutes but got extended to an hour. The two world leaders discussed a wide range of issues including climate change and ending poverty, say sources. PM Modi arrived at Vatican City along with NSA Ajit Doval and EAM Dr S Jaishankar, met Pope Francis at his private library and Vatican Secretary of State- Cardinal Petro Parolin before he departed for Roma Convention Centre to attend the G20 Summit.

On Friday, PM Modi landed at Leonardo Da Vinci airport in Rome and was welcomed by Italian diplomats at the airport. In his first engagement in Italy, he met Charles Michel, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Later, he paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Piazza Gandhi and then met with the Indian community in Rome. PM Modi's visit to Vatican City comes ahead of the crucial Goa polls where the Roman Catholic community holds massive sway.

PM Modi to attend G20

PM Modi is visiting Rome, Italy and the Vatican City, from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1-2 at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In Rome, PM Modi will take part in the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit along with other G20 leaders to discuss the global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change. In Glasgow, PM Modi will attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). COP-26's ‘World Leaders’ Summit’ (WLS) will be attended by 120 Heads of States/Governments on November 1-2.