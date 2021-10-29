PM Modi Meets Italy PM Draghi In Rome; Discusses 'diversifying Ties' Between India & Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Italian colleague Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Palazzo Chigi on Friday, October 29, and the two leaders were scheduled to discuss bilateral and mutual interests. PM Modi is in Italy for three days to attend the 16th G-20 Summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Draghi greeted Prime Minister Modi upon his arrival at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting.

PMO India tweeted that both the leaders had extensive talks on diversifying India-Italy ties.The caption read, "Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mario Draghi meet in Rome. They two leaders held extensive talks on diversifying India-Italy ties. @Palazzo_Chigi."

Media agency ANI tweeted a video of Italian Prime Minister receiving PM Modi at Palazzo Chigi. Take a look:

PM Modi was also given a guard of honour. Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, announced on twitter about the PM receiving the Guard of Honour.

He Wrote, "Synergising the India-Italy Partnership! PM @narendramodi was received by the Italian PM Mario Draghi, as he arrived at Palazzo Chigi for their first in-person meeting. Both leaders inspected the guard of honour before proceeding for delegation level talks."

ANI tweeted the video of PM receiving the Guard of Honour. Check it out:

India to host G-20 summit in 2023

At the two-day G-20 Summit in Italy commencing October 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to advocate for a united global strategy to deal with the situation in Afghanistan as well as addressing climate change and the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Prime Minister will go to Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2, to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26, respectively.

According to the MEA, India will host the G-20 summit for the first time in 2023. The G-20 is a significant global conference that brings the world's largest economies together. Its members collectively account for more than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade, and 60% of the world's population.

Since 1999, the forum has met annually, and since 2008, it has included a yearly summit with participation of the respective leaders of state and government.

