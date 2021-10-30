The leaders of the world's economic bulls gathered on Saturday, October 30, for the first time in-person for G20 Summit since the COVID pandemic broke out. Held at Roma convention center in Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders assembled for 'family photo'. Later, front line workers also joined the photo.

Italian Premier Mario Draghi welcomed PM Narendra Modi and other G20 heads. The summit focuses on climate change, coronavirus economic recovery, global health and the global minimum corporate tax. After the welcome photo, PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders participated in a session on 'Global Economy and Global Health (Working Lunch)'.

G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi and other world leaders participate in session on 'Global Economy and Global Health (Working Lunch)' at Roma Convention Centre in Rome, Italy pic.twitter.com/gQg0uKpDRM — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Later in the day, the G20 leader will also have dinner together. Most of the G20 leaders who are in Rome will head to Glasgow as soon as the Group of Twenty or G20 summit is over.

Italy is expecting that the G-20 will secure key commitments from nations representing 80% of the global economy and responsible for around the same amount of global carbon emissions, ahead of the United Nations climate conference that begins on Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.

PM Modi invites Pope Francis to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Pope Francis and invited him to India during his hour-long meeting with him in the Vatican City. Sharing pictures of the meet, the two were seen hugging and smiling. The Prime Minister said that he discussed a wide range of subjects with the pontiff. As per sources, PM Modi's meeting with the pope was only scheduled to last for 20 minutes but got extended to an hour.

PM Modi landed in Rome on Friday and was received by Italian diplomats at Leonardo Da Vinci airport. In his first engagement in Italy, he met European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Later, he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and then met the Indian diaspora.