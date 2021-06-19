Poland: Cyber Attack Rumoured To Have Originated From Russian Territory: Kaczynski

The Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczynski has said that the cyberattack that was carried out against political leaders has originated from Russia. Some of the most important Polish officials, ministers, and deputies from various political parties were targeted in the cyberattack, said Jarosław Kaczynski, Poland’s deputy prime minister in a statement published on the Government of Poland website. Kaczynski said that police will launch an investigation in the matter.

"The most important Polish officials, ministers and deputies of various political parties were subject to a cyberattack," Kaczynski said in a statement.

Cyberattacks originated from Russia

In the statement, the Polish Deputy Prime Minister said that he read the information presented to him by the Internal Security Agency and the Military Counter-Intelligence Service. After reading the statement, he informed that the most important Polish officials, ministers, and deputies of various political options were targeted online. Kaczynski informed that police officers will meet the victims of the attack.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski stated that "the analysis of our services and the secret services of our allies allows for a conclusion that the cyber attack was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation". He added that the scale and scope of attack are wide. He urged everyone to be cautious and not follow the scenario of an operation that was planned against Polish officials and politicians of various options. He stressed that the goal of the attack was to hit Polish society and destabilize the country. The announcement from the Deputy Prime Minister comes after there were Polish local reports about hacking of email account of Michał Dworczyk, head of the Polish Prime Minister's office.

"The analysis of our services and the secret services of our allies allows us to clearly state that the cyber attack was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation. Its scale and scope are wide," Kaczynski said in a statement.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash