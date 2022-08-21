Amid severe backlash being faced by Finland's Prime Minister who has taken a drug test, after new footage emerged showing her enjoying dancing with a popstar, the Polish PM came in support of Sanna Marin and said she has full right to enjoy the party as her country is joining the NATO alliance. While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki noted that Sanna Marin had good reasons to go out and celebrate with her friends. "The prime minister has a reason to be happy because Finland joined NATO. So if on this occasion the prime minister of Finland drank a little more Finlandia (a vodka brand) and because of this dance, there is nothing terrible in that," he said, exhibiting his support for Marin's night-out parties.

It is to mention that NATO's 30 allies signed the accession protocol for Sweden and Finland last month, allowing both the nations nuclear-armed alliance once all member states ratify the decision. Moreover, Poland has strongly backed Finland's membership of the military alliance.

Watch the video of the party here:

You won't believe it, but the prime minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, is on fire in this video. If anything, she's on the left in a black top and white pants. Looks like she really knows how to enjoy herself. pic.twitter.com/eM1NN8pLnx#UkraineRussiaWar — Ukrainian News24 (@MarkRid89403375) August 18, 2022

After facing criticism on social media platforms, Marin said she had taken a drug test which would be made public when it became available to counter the claims. The statement from the World's youngest Prime Minister came as a video of her partying with celebrities went viral on social media platforms. The viral video shows at least six people dancing and mimicking a song in front of a camera, including Marin. As the video proceeds, the 36-year-old Finnish PM is seen on her knees on what seems to be the dance floor with her arms behind her head dancing and mimicking a song. Amid backlash over her party, the Prime Minister told reporters that she was upset as her private party was made public and added she had not taken drugs in any form.

Responding to intense scrutiny, the Finnish PM said that she had not done anything illegal. "I’m disappointed that it has become public. I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang," she was quoted Thursday as saying by Finnish broadcaster YLE. "I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things. I have also not been in a situation where I would know that others are doing it that way," Marin said, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper. As the video sparked debate in domestic as well as international media, Finnish women also came in support of their Prime Minister and posted videos of themselves dancing and partying like Marin.

“Solidarity with Sanna”



Women in Finland are posting videos of themselves partying while tagging Prime Minister Sanna Marin. pic.twitter.com/Bl1M4r0bky — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) August 20, 2022

Finland PM has a history of controversial parties

It is worth mentioning Marin was elected in December 2019 and became the youngest Prime Minister. While speaking to reporters, Marin said she spends her free time with friends just like others her age and that she intends to continue being the same person as before. “I hope that’s accepted. We live in a democracy and in elections, everyone can decide these issues," she said, according to YLE. Notably, this was not the first time when she was brutally trolled for her party but the internet went on fire as similar videos of clubbing with the country's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto until 4 am went viral. He had tested positive for COVID-19. Later, Marin wrote a lengthy apology note on Facebook and expressed regret that her partying photographs were published by a Finnish magazine.

Image: AP