Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki Accuses Belarus Of 'state Terrorism' As Border Row Escalates

Amidst the ongoing migrant crisis on Poland’s eastern borders, the country’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that what Belarus was doing is “state terrorism,” as per a report by BBC. On Thursday, Morawiecki attended a press conference jointly with European Council president Charles Michel wherein he asserted that the crisis was a direct result of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s ‘revenge politics” for Polish support for Belarus’ opposition. Since August last year, Belarus has been embattled in the political turmoil of Lukashenko’s electoral victory, which opposition and the majority of residents consider illegal.

"It's clear that what we are confronted with here is a demonstration of state terrorism," he told a news conference.

Sealing the polish border is our national interest. But today the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake. This hybrid attack of Lukashenko’s regime is aimed at all of us. We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our partners from NATO and EU. — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) November 9, 2021

Hundreds of asylum seekers, especially from conflict-ridden Arab states, have been trying to enter the European Union through Poland. As per the Polish border Agency, more than 16,000 attempts have been made to illegally cross the border since August. But, with wildlands and freezing temperatures, scores of migrants die. Earlier on 15 October, BBC reported that at least six migrants were found dead near the border with temperatures falling below freezing overnight.

UK, Canada call out Belarus

Meanwhile, the UK and Canada accused Belarus of executing a “deeply cynical ploy” to use vulnerable migrants to pressurize Poland. In a joint statement, both the countries said that they were “deeply concerned about the Belarusian regime’s continued facilitation of migrants into and out of Belarus, and the serious escalation at Belarus’ border with Poland”.

“This is the latest in a series of abhorrent actions by the Lukashenko regime to engineer a migrant crisis in an attempt to undermine Poland and others in the region. It once again highlights the Belarusian regime’s disregard for international norms. Taking advantage of people experiencing vulnerability is a deeply cynical ploy to exert pressure on its neighbours, and will do nothing to solve Belarus’ ongoing domestic political crisis,” it added.

Asking Belarus to stop its “life-threatening activity”, both the nations called for “meaningful and constructive dialogue” between all parts of Belarusian society. “We stand in solidarity with, and support, our European partners and remain committed to ensuring the Lukashenko regime is held to account,” they said.

(Image: AP)