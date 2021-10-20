Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki strongly defended his government's position over a spat with the European Union over the latter's sovereignty over Polish national law. The Polish government and EU engaged in a war-of-words at the European Parliament on Tuesday regarding a controversial verdict by the Polish Constitutional Tribunal (CT) that overrides EU laws, escalating ongoing tensions between Warsaw and Brussels. It is to be noted that in the verdict, CT valued the Polish constitution over EU laws, which angered the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

In the verbal battle, Morawiecki confronted the MEPs for undermining Poland's sovereignty by asking Warsaw to repeatedly abide by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). He also called out the CJEU ruling responsible for a "creeping revolution" and labelled the potential withholding of funds as "financial blackmail."

"Union law precedes national law to the level of the statutes and in the areas of competence granted to the Union," the Polish PM said during his speech. However, he added that Poland will never act in defiance of the EU laws and principles. Morawiecki's address at the European Parliament comes after the CJEU labelled Warsaw's disciplinary chamber as being against the EU enshrined rule of law.

European integration is a civilisation and strategic choice. We are here, we belong here and we are not going to leave. We want to make Europe strong, ambitious and courageous again. That is why we do not look only at short-term benefits, but also at what we can give to Europe. pic.twitter.com/XjsMIA7BOI — Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) October 19, 2021

Polish PM labels Polexit talks as 'lies'

Meanwhile, talks about the backdoor exit of Poland from the EU were abuzz. Throughout the last week, the world witnessed nationwide protests in Poland against Morawiecki, who raised doubts about the supremacy of EU laws over nations.

“Were we to agree to the central principle it would mean that the EU ceases to be an association of sovereign states and by fait accompli, the EU is transferred into a centrally governed European state where European institutions can force the so-called provinces to do as the central power wants. This is not what we agreed in the treaties,” Morawiecki had said, as quoted by The Guardian.

However, on Monday, the Polish PM refuted all claims of Poland's exit from the Union. He tweeted on October 14 saying "Polexit is a fake news" and highlighted that Poland will fulfil all its obligations under EU laws. The incumbent right-wing government has often questioned the EU and it's policies, especially the justice sector, news agency AP reported. It had also indicated that the bloc needs adjustments.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)