Pope Francis Apologises To People For Not Being Able To Greet Them Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Pope Francis on Wednesday, October 14 apologised to the general audience for not being able to greet them and shake their hands due to a record surge in COVID-19 infections in Italy.

According to the reports, Francis walked in through the back door to reach the stage instead of wading into the crowd to embrace the sick and kiss babies during his weekly general audience on Wednesday. With high-risk for COVID-19 complications at such an older age, the Pope appeared before the crowd without wearing a face mask once again, even after many of his entourage and guard were using it.

"I would like to come down as usual and get close to you to greet you, but with new prescriptions, we would better keep our distances,” said Pope to the crowd.

Surge in new cases

As per reports, Francis often faces a loss of breath and speaks in whispers due to his lung condition and complained that wearing a mask becomes particularly uncomfortable for him. In addition to this, four Swiss Guards tested positive for COVID-19 positive recently and were in isolation this week. As per reports, 19 cases have been reported in the Vatican after which the tiny city mandated the use of masks last week to curb the spread of disease.

Italy imposed a nationwide outdoor mask mandate on Wednesday, October 7 with strict penalties amounting up to $1,160 for violators as the country tries to curb COVID-19 resurgence.

As per reports, the government passed the order even though Italy’s overall per capita infection rate is among the lowest in Europe. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned the country of a possible second wave amid a steady nine-week surge in the infections forcing the government to take new preventive measures.

According to the reports, the government passed the decree on the same day as Italy recorded 3,678 new infections and 31 fatalities, its record high in new cases since the peak of the outbreak in April. In addition to this, hard-hit regions of Lombardy and southern Campania witnessed more than 500 cases each.

Italy has more than 36,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest number in Europe after Britain. In addition, Conte urged citizens to follow health safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance. He said that the new law will require citizens to wear masks indoors except in private homes.

Image/Inputs: AP