Pope Francis Calls For 'quick Implementation' Of UN Global Ceasefire Resolution

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Pope Francis has called for ‘immediate, global ceasefire’ as proposed by the United Nation. As the global coronavirus infections surpassed 11.2 million and 531,400 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally, the cleric has said that ceasefire is essential in a bid to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. After praising the UN resolution, Francis hoped that it is ‘implemented quickly’ for the betterment of the society that is rocked by the global health crisis and called it “first step” towards a peaceful future.

The United Nations has called for an immediate, global ceasefire in order to face the Covid-19 pandemic and provide humanitarian aid. I hope this Resolution will be implemented quickly for the good of those who suffer and become a first step toward a future of peace. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) July 5, 2020

This came after the cleric Pope Francis praised the United Nations Security Council for world peace amid the COVID-19 pandemic and to enhance the response to the crisis. During his remarks on July 5 to the public at St Peters’ Square, he lauded UNSC’s "request for a global and immediate cease-fire, which would permit the peace and security indispensable for supplying so urgently needed humanitarian assistance". Moreover, the pontiff had called for swift implementation of the same for the “good” of millions suffering across the globe.

The UNSC resolution has called on all parties to declare a ceasefire in 90 days in a bid to ensure safe and sustained communication and delivery of required humanitarian assistance, including medical evacuations.

'Illusion of individualism'

Just few days ago, Pope Francis had extended his gratitude to the health workers in Italy’s Lombardy region on June 21 and praised them for not abandoning the patients during the “troubled months”. He also warned the world against making ‘individualism’ the main principle of the society which the COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be “illusionary”. According to Francis, the coronavirus outbreak has made people realise that focussing on oneself is just a mirage and ‘we need others’, but cautioned to be “careful” so that we ‘don’t fall back into the ‘illusion’.

Pope Francis said, “More than ever before, the pretension to focus everything on ourselves, to make individualism the guiding principle of society, has proved illusory.”

“Let us be careful,” the Pope warned, “because, as soon as the emergency has passed, it is easy to fall back into this illusion. It is easy to quickly forget that we need others, someone to take care of us, to give us courage,” he added.

Image: AP