Portugal Inaugurates 'world's Longest' Pedestrian Suspension Bridge; See Breathtaking Pics

The world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened in northern Portugal and was officially inaugurated on May 2. The Arouca Bridge is 516 meters long and it hangs 175 metres above the fast-flowing Paiva River. The narrow footbridge connects Aguieiras Waterfall and Paiva Gorge and it is the latest adventure offering in the Arouca Geopark, which is known for its extreme sports.

According to The Guardian, before Sunday’s official opening ceremony, people from the nearby town were allowed to walk over the megastructure’s see-through metal grids. Hugo Xavier was the first person to make the crossing. After reaching the other side of the footbridge, Xavier said that he was a little afraid, but it was so worth it. He called the experience “extraordinary” and “unique” and further added that it was a great adrenaline rush.

‘Breath of fresh air’

The narrow bridge took around two years to build and it is a “fundamental attraction” for the region, the town mayor said. It is a Tibetan-style hanging bridge and is held by steel cables and two huge V-shaped towers. The railings are rigid netting, while the deck is constructed of 127 four-meter long modules.

The bridge is designed by Portuguese studio Itecons and its construction was completed in July 2020. The Arouca Bridge cost $2.8 million to build. Children under age 6 are not allowed on it and all visits will be accompanied by guides. The local council, Arouca Municipality, had said that this bridge aims at targeting the interest of different types of people.

The town’s mayor has called the bridge a “breath of fresh air” and it has been named "Arouca 516”. The bridge is opened to the public and its access costs between 10 and 12 euros ($12-14). It has stolen the longest pedestrian suspension bridge title from the Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge in Switzerland, which spans 1,621 feet and opened in 2017. It is worth noting that the worlds longest ever bridge is the Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge in China.

