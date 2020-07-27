Portugal: Over 700 Of Firefighters Continue To Battle Oleiros Blaze, Several Injured

A wildfire that began in Oleiros, Portugal on July 25 has now spread to two neighbouring municipalities. As per reports, the fire has forced the evacuation of all the people in the region as hundreds of firefighters continue to battle the blaze

According to reports, a 21-year old firefighter has died battling the flames and several more have reportedly been injured. Portugal Prime Minister Antonio Costa sent a message of solidarity, encouragement, and thanks to over 700 firefighters battling the blaze.

Commander of the Castelo Branco district, Luis Belo Costa, while speaking in a news conference, stated that several isolated houses were still at risk and added that it was too early to tell how long it would take to get the flames under control.

Read: Portugal Heat Wave Heightens Risk Of Wildfires

Read: Bolsonaro Faces The Heat From Foreign Investors, Pressurised To Protect Amazon Rainforest

Bolsonaro pressurised into protecting Amazon

Meanwhile, wildfires in Brazil’s Amazon forest reached a 13-year high during the month of June. According to reports the fires in the rainforest rose by almost 20 percent. Experts and conservationists believe that these forest fires could be worse than the disastrous fires that occurred in the year in 2019.

As per reports, foreign investors have urged Brazillian President Jair Bolsonaro to check the rate of deforestation as well as get the rising number of forest fires in the Amazon rainforest under control.

Bolsonaro, who has been criticised for his inadequate response to Amazon conservation, now finds himself in a tight spot as Brazil hopes to rely on foreign investments from Europe, Asia, and South America to help boost the country's economy which is in turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Brazil Records 14th Consecutive Month Of Rise In Amazon Deforestation

Read: Amazon Fires At An All-time High In Brazil Due To June Spike; 'Covid Laxity To Blame'